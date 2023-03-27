Positively Georgia
Man accused of assaulting 4 women sentenced to 85 years in prison

Pendleton has been held without bail since his arrest.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 28-year-old Georgia man has been sentenced to 85 years in prison after a Cobb County jury found him guilty of assaulting four women and damaging property during an incident in June 2022, officials announced.

Superior Court Judge Kimberly A. Childs sentenced Willie Elbert Kidd Jr. guilty of assaulting four women. He was also found guilty of stabbing a woman with a knife and damaging a staffing agency’s office, officials added.

During the sentencing, Judge Childs stated, “When I sit through a jury trial, I see every single life this has affected. I see the fear on their faces. I see what law enforcement must go through. I see the scar on the victim’s neck. This was a violent episode. I’m doing my part to make sure there are no other victims in Cobb County from this defendant.”

Officials say in June 2022, Kidd worked at a Marietta staffing agency and had an issue with his compensation. Kidd is accused of going to the agency “armed with a hunting knife” and kicking in “several interior doors and stabbing a female employee in the neck. Three other female employees barricaded themselves in the office furthest away from Kidd. He broke doors, smashed windows, damaged computers, and then fled the scene.”

He was later arrested.

