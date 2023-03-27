Positively Georgia
Man injured in shooting on Daniel Road in Atlanta

Sig Sauer handgun
Sig Sauer handgun(MGN Online)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was injured by shrapnel during a shooting on Daniel Road in southwest Atlanta.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. last night at 2341 Daniel Rd. The man was walking out of his home when a dark sedan pulled up and people started shooting at him. The man was not hit directly but he was injured by shrapnel.

The shooting is still under investigation.

