Man injured in shooting on Daniel Road in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was injured by shrapnel during a shooting on Daniel Road in southwest Atlanta.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. last night at 2341 Daniel Rd. The man was walking out of his home when a dark sedan pulled up and people started shooting at him. The man was not hit directly but he was injured by shrapnel.

The shooting is still under investigation.

