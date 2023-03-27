Positively Georgia
Man wanted in connection to armed robbery in Monroe County

Surveillance photo of vehicle wanted in connection to Monroe County armed robbery
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Monroe County are searching for a man they say is wanted in connection to an armed robbery on Sunday night.

Officers responded to the County Line Store on the 9000 block of Thomaston Road around 9 p.m. after reports of a robbery.

The man is described as wearing black clothes and “in his early 20s” and was seen driving an SUV or a minivan.

Anyone who knows the identity of this individual or has information about this incident is asked to contact Sergeant Kemeyan Colvard with The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-957-5233 or local law enforcement.

