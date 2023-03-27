Positively Georgia
Police investigation closes area of Campbellton, Union roads in South Fulton

(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A very active police investigation has an intersection blocked off in South Fulton.

Police have the area near Campbellton Road and Union Road Southwest closed off as they investigate. Avoid the area at this time.

Atlanta News First is working to find out more about the investigation. Stay with us for updates.

