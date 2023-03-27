Positively Georgia
Police restrict access to future site of Atlanta Public Safety Training Center

Pictures taken by police show wooden boards with spikes and other makeshift devices scattered throughout the site.
Atlanta Public Safety Training Center
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are restricting access to the site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center in DeKalb County.

Our Atlanta News First Chopper captured police vehicles surrounding the entrance of the planned facility Monday morning.

The DeKalb County Police Department told Atlanta News First that it is leading a multijurisdictional task force effort that will implement different phases of the process designed to reopen Intrenchment Creek Park.

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond issued an executive order on March 24 restricting public access to the park and other adjacent county-owned properties due to the discovery of “hidden traps or other devices designed to injure, maim, or cause the death of adults, children, and pets.”

Some of the pictures taken by police showed wooden boards with spikes in them along with other makeshift devices that officials consider life-threatening hazards.

According to DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos, the goals of the multijurisdictional task force are to:

• Determine whether any unauthorized person or persons are present in restricted areas and if so, direct them to leave immediately. Per the executive order, “unauthorized persons entering the properties will be subject to prosecution for criminal trespass and any other violation of law to the fullest extent of Georgia Law.”

• Determine whether there are any unauthorized vehicles in the park and if so, remove all unauthorized vehicles from the restricted areas. Per the executive order, “any owner of an unauthorized vehicle parked on any of the properties will be subject to prosecution for violations of applicable law and the vehicle will be towed and impounded as permitted under Georgia Law.” • Securing entrances and exits from the property with cement barricades.

• Posting official signs on the properties prohibiting public access to and parking on the properties. Per the executive order, “anyone caught moving, removing, or defacing signs posted by the county on the properties will be subject to prosecution to the fullest extent of Georgia Law.”

• Begin inspecting the park and adjacent county-owned properties for hidden traps or other devices designed to injure, maim, or cause the death of adults, children, and pets on the property.

Once DeKalb County Department of Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Affairs in coordination with the DeKalb Police Department determines that park is safe for the public to visit, DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond executive order will be rescinded.

