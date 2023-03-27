Roads closed, residents being evacuated in Spalding County due to flooding

GRIFFIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The roads in the area of Heads Creek Reservoir in Spalding County are being closed and residents are being evacuated and taken to a safe location due to flooding, according to the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office.

Spalding County Manager Dr. Steve Ledbetter said in a statement, ”The contractor performing work at Heads Creek Reservoir is asking the county to close nearby roads and evacuate residents. This is to ensure the safety of our community as we have experienced 7″ of rain with more coming.”

Also, the sheriff’s office says Spalding County Public Works is advising all motorists to avoid Line Creek Road, Wani Road, Akin Road, Buck Creek Road between Rehoboth Road, Chapel Mill Road, and Chuli Road due to water on the roads.

