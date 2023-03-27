Evacuaton lifted after Spalding County temporary reservoir dam overflow

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Excessive rainfall over-topped the temporary dam at the Heads Creek Reservoir, causing some Griffin residents to evacuate their homes on Monday.

Officials had to close down roads near the reservoir.

Some roads had reopened and the evacuation was lifted by 5 p.m.

“We enacted our emergency action plan that is required for dams of this category in the state of Georgia,” said Brandon Lewis, Griffin’s Director of Water and Wastewater.

Lewis says the reservoir’s dam has been undergoing renovations.

He says construction has been going on since last year, but excessive rainfall over-topped the temporary dam at the reservoir.

The city says the water flow put some 40 properties at risk.

“That cofferdam is set at a lower level than the original dam in order to hold back waters but of course, in a situation like this it’s just too much rainfall,” said Lewis

Spalding County Manager Dr. Steve Ledbetter said in a statement, “The contractor performing work at Heads Creek Reservoir is asking the county to close nearby roads and evacuate residents. This is to ensure the safety of our community as we have experienced 7″ of rain with more coming.”

City officials said they are continuing to monitor the water flow moving downstream and watching for debris.

“Making sure debris is not accumulating against under bridges and roadways and where the stream flows under or through so that it doesn’t create more issues downstream,” said Lewis.

The evacuation was lifted Monday afternoon while several bridges remain closed until cleared.

