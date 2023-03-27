School districts closing, delaying start Monday due to inclement weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some area school districts are closing or delaying the start of school on Monday, March 27 due to inclement weather.
Meriwether County Schools will be closed on Monday. School officials said Meriwether County bus routes service 580 miles of dirt roads, some with low-lying bridges, which become hazardous in these weather scenarios.
Monroe County Schools will operate on a delayed start for Monday. All schools will begin at 9:30 a.m. School buses will run 1.5 hours later than usual.
Pike County Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay on Monday.
Thomaston-Upson Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay on Monday.
Troup County Schools will be closed on Monday. School officials said the storm is predicted to produce more heavy rain through midday on Monday. “The school system will continue to monitor this inclement weather situation and provide further updates if required,” Troup County School District said in a statement.
