Several roads remain closed due to severe weather in Monroe County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Monroe County Emergency Management Agency officials say several roads still remain closed to motorists as crews continue work to repair damage from the apparent tornado and severe weather on Sunday and Monday morning.

Many Georgia communities are working on recovery efforts following another round of severe weather late Sunday night and on Monday morning.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes if possible.

According to officials, the American Red Cross of Georgia has opened a shelter in West Point due to severe storm damage. People in need of emergency assistance are asked to call 1-800 Red Cross (1-800-733-2767) or go to RedCross.org.

