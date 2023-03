ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Multiple crashes and some street flooding is being reported around metro Atlanta Monday morning.

The following are the latest traffic reports for Monday, March 27.

7 a.m.

Flooding blocks 2 right lanes on I-285 NB at Covington Hwy. Drive carefully and expect to slow down. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/4JQIhxVvH4 — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) March 27, 2023

6 a.m.

UPDATE: one lane getting by on I-85 NB at Cleveland @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/4OGMrzt7QH — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) March 27, 2023

BREAKING: I-85 NB near Cleveland avenue is shut down due to a crash. Use Hwy 29. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/1di516leqK — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) March 27, 2023

5 a.m.

Crash shuts down I-20 WB between Evans Mill Rd. and Panola Rd. Use Covington Hwy instead. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/3txXk7Ia90 — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) March 27, 2023

4 a.m.

Crash blocks Jonesboro Rd before I-285 WB and the exit ramp from I-285 WB to Jonesboro Rd. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/nbbQOM8pQh — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) March 27, 2023

