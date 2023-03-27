Troup county residents begin clean-up process following apparent tornado.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents in Troup County began the clean-up process following an apparent tornado.

Dylan Barber lives near West Point Road and spent the day picking up the pieces with his family.

“Oh goodness, got a lot to clean up,” he said.”

Their neighborhood was hit hard, but residents said they are thankful no one lost their life.

The roads in the area were nearly impassable and power lines were laying across yards on Sunday.

Another resident named Art told Atlanta News First his house had minor damage, but he remembers the scary moments of the quick-moving weather.

“It started pouring like mad and I couldn’t hold my door, I could barely shut it, and the whole house was shaking,” he said.

