Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Troup county residents begin clean-up process following apparent tornado

Troup county residents begin the clean-up process following the apparent tornado.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents in Troup County began the clean-up process following an apparent tornado.

RELATED: LIVE UPDATES: Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency after severe weather.

Dylan Barber lives near West Point Road and spent the day picking up the pieces with his family.

“Oh goodness, got a lot to clean up,” he said.”

Their neighborhood was hit hard, but residents said they are thankful no one lost their life.

The roads in the area were nearly impassable and power lines were laying across yards on Sunday.

Another resident named Art told Atlanta News First his house had minor damage, but he remembers the scary moments of the quick-moving weather.

“It started pouring like mad and I couldn’t hold my door, I could barely shut it, and the whole house was shaking,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are plenty of enticing deals this Cyber Monday, but before you punch in that card number...
Your account is suspended; regards, Netflix
Female tiger
2 tigers were captured after escaping Pine Mountain Animal Safari
Tornado damages Georgia
LIVE UPDATES: North Georgia preparing for another round of severe weather
Gov. Kemp signs Senate Bill 140 into law
Kye Little, a transgender man, says he is concerned for the future of his son, who also...
‘I’m so scared...’ : Local family concerned about SB 140 becoming law

Latest News

Tornado damages Georgia
LIVE UPDATES: North Georgia preparing for another round of severe weather
Troup county residents begin clean-up process following apparent tornado.
Many schools will be closed on Feb. 1 due to inclement weather.
Troup and Meriwether county schools close due to inclement weather
Troup County home damaged from tornado
Troup County officials give updates on tornado damage, recovery efforts