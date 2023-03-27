Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

In Trump probe, Manhattan grand jury is back at work

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, Saturday,...
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
By The Associated Press and MICHAEL R. SISAK and ERIC TUCKER
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Manhattan grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump over hush money payments returned on Monday to hear more evidence, with still no word on when it might be asked to vote on a possible indictment.

It was the first time the panel was hearing testimony in the Trump probe since last Monday, when a witness favorable to the ex-president appeared before the grand jury. The jurors did not meet at all on Wednesday, one of the days when they ordinarily convene, and heard other matters on Thursday.

The grand jury is now back on Trump, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss secretive proceedings. It was not immediately clear whether an additional witness might be called before the panel.

Trump raised anticipation that criminal charges were imminent with a March 18 post on his social media platform in which he said he expected to be arrested last Tuesday. He has since used the absence of an indictment to claim, furnishing no evidence, that the investigation is somehow faltering.

The Republican former president has also escalated his rhetoric, warning that “potential death & destruction” would accompany any indictment. He also posted a photo of himself holding a baseball bat next to a picture of District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat. On Thursday, Trump referred to Bragg, Manhattan’s first Black D.A., as an “animal.”

A federal judge ordered several former Trump aides to testify before the Jan. 6 grand jury. (CNN, WSOC, POOL, BRENDAN GUTENSCHWAGER, WZTV, DEPARTMENT OF JUSTIC

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Female tiger
2 tigers were captured after escaping Pine Mountain Animal Safari
Tornado damages Georgia
LIVE UPDATES: Flooding rain, risk of strong storms continue in GA
There are plenty of enticing deals this Cyber Monday, but before you punch in that card number...
Your account is suspended; regards, Netflix
A four-year-old boy was recovered from Yellow River Park on Sunday
4-year-old boy identified after body pulled from Yellow River Park
Deadly crash
63-year-old woman dies in I-285 crash in Sandy Springs

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Flash flooding remains possible through your morning commute
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Flash flooding remains possible through your morning commute
In July 2021, new laws took effect around the nation, allowing college athletes to make money...
‘The wild west’ | How new NIL rules are changing Georgia’s college sports
The Ukrainian government urges its allies to take action against what it calls the Kremlin’s...
Ukraine urges action against 'Kremlin's nuclear blackmail'
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Man suing Gwyneth Paltrow to testify in Utah ski crash trial