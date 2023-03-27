West Point community rallies after storm rips through town Sunday

WEST POINT, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A central Georgia neighborhood was destroyed when officials say a tornado touched down early Sunday morning.

“I don’t know how anybody, how, nobody died, it had to be God,” Debbie Williams said.

Debbie Williams, along with her friends and family, is now looking for a place to live.

“I ride around the neighborhood and I see all the people I know, I know all of them. I pray for them. I pray that everything is going to be okay,” she said.

Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency, which green-lit disaster relief dollars.

Crews are starting to restore power and Red Cross volunteers were handing out hot meals, but assistance did not stop there.

People from all over are coming to West Point to help. Simone Jordak drove two hours from Dawsonville.

“You’ve got to help people out. I’m from Georgia, so my heart goes out to them,” Jordak said.

Block after block, homes have been gutted. This is the third major storm in the last three months in Troup County. The wind and rain have left their mark, leaving this central Georgia community leveled.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, I don’t know where all these people are going to go,” Williams said.

Remarkably it’s worth mentioning that nobody died as part of this tornado. County officials said five people were injured and two were taken to the hospital. They’ve already been released.

