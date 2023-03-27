Positively Georgia
Woman charged after 2-year-old dies from ingesting fentanyl, police say

Brittney Copodonna, 33, is being held at the Boyd County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
Brittney Copodonna, 33, is being held at the Boyd County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
By Alyssa Hannahs and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A woman has been charged in the death of a 2-year-old child who ingested fentanyl, investigators said.

Kentucky State Police said troopers were dispatched on Feb. 14 to an area in Boyd County where a resident found an unresponsive child.

The 2-year-old was taken to the hospital by EMS but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

According to state police, fentanyl was found in the room where the child was found unresponsive. Investigators determined that the toddler had ingested fentanyl.

On Thursday, police arrested Brittney Copodonna, 33, for the death of the child. Police said she was taken into custody without incident.

According to jail records, Copodonna is charged with first-degree manslaughter, first-degree wanton endangerment, and possession of cocaine.

Copodonna is being held at the Boyd County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Investigators did not reveal what Copodonna’s relationship is to the child.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

