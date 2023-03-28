Positively Georgia
11-year-old boy with mental illness reported missing in Clayton County

Investigators say an 11-year-old boy ‘ran away from his mother’ in Jonesboro on Tuesday
An 11-year-old boy with a mental illness has been reported missing in Clayton County on Tuesday.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An 11-year-old boy has been reported missing in Clayton County on Tuesday.

Officers learned that Jailen Dowell “ran away from his mother as she was attempting to pick him up from Jonesboro Middle School,” at 3:10 p.m.

According to Clayton County police officials, Dowell was last seen wearing khaki pants, a red shirt, a black jacket, white shoes, and a clear bookbag in Jonesboro. He is described as an African-American boy with black hair, and brown eyes. He is 5-foot-3 inches tall.

Anyone with information in reference to the whereabouts of Jailen Dowell is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or call 911.

