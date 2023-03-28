18-year-old Stonecrest man charged in deadly January shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An 18-year-old Stonecrest man was arrested and faces multiple charges in connection with an armed robbery that turned deadly in Decatur in January, officials told Atlanta News First.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit and U.S. Marshal’s Office officials arrested Quavion Hale in connection to the shooting.

According to DeKalb County Police officials, officers responded to the Shell gas station in the 5000 block of Snapfinger Woods Drive in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located an individual with multiple gunshot wounds.

Cadedra Bryant identified the victim as her son, Akhir Muhammad.

Hale was charged with Armed Robbery Weapon and Murder, officials said. He was transported to the DeKalb County Jail and is currently being held without bond.

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.