2 people charged with cruelty to children after meth bust in Towns County

The drugs seized during a Towns County drug bust.
The drugs seized during a Towns County drug bust.(Towns County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people have been charged with cruelty to children after a six-month-old baby was found in a car with drugs during a “routine safety check.”

Amber Lynn Rogers and Brett Andrew McCray were driving in Towns County when they were stopped, and a K-9 unit alerted officers to the presence of drugs. The officers found methamphetamine that field tested positive for fentanyl.

They also found a six-month-old child, who was turned over to family members.

Both Rogers and McCray have been charged with possession and use of a drug-related object, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and first-degree cruelty to children.

