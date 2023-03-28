Positively Georgia
29-year-old woman injured in Conyers shooting

Photo of White GMC connected to Conyers shooting
Photo of White GMC connected to Conyers shooting(Conyers Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CONYERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials in Conyers are searching for anyone who was involved in a shooting that left a 29-year-old woman injured in Conyers on Monday evening.

Authorities responded to the 900 block of Railroad Street after reports of a shooting around 11:42 p.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman who was shot “in her buttocks.” She was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. The current condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Investigators say the gun used in the shooting was discovered in the passenger side of a white GMC Terrain. The shooter or shooters fled the scene, according to police officials.

