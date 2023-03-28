Positively Georgia
3rd annual ‘Empowering Young Men’ conference held in Fulton County

Fulton County District 4 Commissioner Natalie Hall's 3rd Annual Empowering Young Men to Excel Conference
Fulton County District 4 Commissioner Natalie Hall's 3rd Annual Empowering Young Men to Excel Conference(Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County District 4 Commissioner Natalie Hall’s third annual Empowering Young Men to Excel Conference was held on Monday.

According to officials, hundreds of graduating young male students were in attendance.

Fulton County District 4 Commissioner Natalie Hall's 3rd Annual Empowering Young Men to Excel...
Fulton County District 4 Commissioner Natalie Hall's 3rd Annual Empowering Young Men to Excel Conference(Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Students had a great opportunity to connect with the community, and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office officials and hear inspiring stories from adults about their respective journeys.

Fulton County District 4 Commissioner Natalie Hall's 3rd Annual Empowering Young Men to Excel...
Fulton County District 4 Commissioner Natalie Hall's 3rd Annual Empowering Young Men to Excel Conference(Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

“This was an incredible opportunity to connect with our community and provide these young men with a life-long impact as they prepare to embark on to the next chapter of their lives. Together, we’re inspiring the next generation of leaders and making a positive impact in our community,” said Fulton County Sheriff’s Office officials.

