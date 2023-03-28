3rd annual ‘Empowering Young Men’ conference held in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County District 4 Commissioner Natalie Hall’s third annual Empowering Young Men to Excel Conference was held on Monday.

According to officials, hundreds of graduating young male students were in attendance.

Fulton County District 4 Commissioner Natalie Hall's 3rd Annual Empowering Young Men to Excel Conference (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Students had a great opportunity to connect with the community, and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office officials and hear inspiring stories from adults about their respective journeys.

“This was an incredible opportunity to connect with our community and provide these young men with a life-long impact as they prepare to embark on to the next chapter of their lives. Together, we’re inspiring the next generation of leaders and making a positive impact in our community,” said Fulton County Sheriff’s Office officials.

