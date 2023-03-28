Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

6-week-old kitten found abandoned at airport terminal, rescuers say

A 6-week-old kitten was abandoned at the Las Vegas airport, according to a shelter. (Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A 6-week-old kitten was recently found abandoned at an airport in Las Vegas.

According to The Animal Foundation of Las Vegas, a nonprofit organization, rescuers found the kitten alone at the Harry Reid International Airport.

KVVU reports the cat was located in a carrier with two toys and a towel at a terminal gate at the airport.

The animal foundation said the 6-week-old kitten has been named Bruno and weighs about 1.5 pounds.

The shelter team said they are currently taking care of Bruno and he will be ready for adoption soon.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Scott Anderson
Body found in waterway off Highway 76 identified as South Carolina man
Trent Lehrkamp
Georgia man reportedly ‘tortured & humiliated’ by teens at party
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Several school districts will be closed or operate on a delayed start on Monday, March 27 due...
School districts closing, delaying start Monday due to inclement weather
Spalding County
Spalding County residents being evacuated as dam failure ‘imminent,’ officials say

Latest News

Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
New hearing ordered on vacating conviction of Adnan Syed in ‘Serial’ case
Photo of Young Money General Manager and Executive Vice President Karen Civil
Women’s History Month: Karen Civils’ global impact on music, entertainment
Shane Melton and his wife, Morgan Key, embrace as they face a red tape ordeal of proving that...
Man struggles to revive identity after Social Security Administration declares him dead
Luua Jordan Laulusa will be laid to rest on Saturday, her family said.
‘She will be missed’: Family remembers 21-year-old found dead in burned-out car