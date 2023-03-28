After the storms | Protect yourself from unlicensed contractors

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -This past weekend’s devastating round of storms are bringing the issue of repairs once again to the forefront of Georgians’ minds.

GOT A PROBLEM? BETTER CALL HARRY

Here’s how to protect yourself from unlicensed contractors.

Never hire an unlicensed contractor.

Confirm that the residential or general contractor is licensed in Georgia by clicking here to a link by the Secretary of State . This is separate from a business license and requires training and an exam.

Get a contract with a scope of work, a timeframe for completion, and specific details with a plan.

Confirm the contractor’s insurance coverage.

Hire an attorney to review the contract.

Negotiate a deposit and a payment schedule.

Do not hand over the insurance check.

Hire an independent home inspector certified with the American Society of Home Inspectors or the Georgia Society of Home Inspectors.

If there’s something you would like Atlanta News First’s Consumer Investigator Better Call Harry to look into, fill out this submission form.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.