After the storms | Protect yourself from unlicensed contractors

This past weekend’s devastating round of storms are bringing the issue of repairs once again to the forefront of Georgians’ minds.
By Harry Samler
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -This past weekend’s devastating round of storms are bringing the issue of repairs once again to the forefront of Georgians’ minds.

GOT A PROBLEM? BETTER CALL HARRY

Here’s how to protect yourself from unlicensed contractors.

Never hire an unlicensed contractor.

Get a contract with a scope of work, a timeframe for completion, and specific details with a plan.

Confirm the contractor’s insurance coverage.

Hire an attorney to review the contract.

Negotiate a deposit and a payment schedule.

Do not hand over the insurance check.

Hire an independent home inspector certified with the American Society of Home Inspectors or the Georgia Society of Home Inspectors.

If there’s something you would like Atlanta News First’s Consumer Investigator Better Call Harry to look into, fill out this submission form.

