Arrest made in connection to fatal Albany shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An individual turned herself in to police in connection to a deadly shooting in Albany, according to Albany police officials.

Officials tell Atlanta News First that Shamya Haynes turned herself in and is being held in the Dougherty County jail for malice murder, tampering with evidence, and theft charges. Officials have not released her age.

According to police, Michael Jerome Jackson is being “sought” for malice murder in this case. Anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to call the police.

The shooting remains under investigation.

