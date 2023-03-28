Beware the Storm Chasers! Tips to protect yourself against severe weather scams

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Storm recovery continues after severe weather and tornadoes swept through Georgia over the weekend and into Monday morning.

In Milledgeville and West Point, community members are picking up the pieces of a ripped-apart town.

In Troup County, several roads and bridges remain closed due to flooding and debris.

It’s a devastating situation that has left so many vulnerable. Now, officials are warning impacted residents to beware of natural disaster fraud -- an intentional deception to con individuals, often severe weather victims.

The Better Business Bureau says these scammers often disguise themselves as contractors to try to get money out of unsuspecting residents, offering quick fixes and unbelievably good deals.

BBB Consumer Expert Simone Williams shared these tips to protect yourself against a severe weather scam.

Contact your insurance company IMMEDIATELY

Find a trusted specialist

Ask to see proper licensing

Be skeptical of those “too good to be true” deals

Be careful of places you can’t see

Guard your insurance claims

If you or a loved one have fallen victim to a scam or suspect a scam, report it to the BBB ScamTracker. You can also report suspected fraud by calling the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline at 1-866-720-5721.

If you need to report other fraudulent activities during or following a natural disaster, please notify FEMA at 1-866-720-5721 or disaster@leo.gov.

