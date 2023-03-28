‘Bury The Hatchet’ to premiere on Peachtree TV March 28

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Peachtree TV is rolling out a new show starting March 28.

“Bury The Hatchet” will bring two warring parties together to help them settle their beef.

The show will be hosted by Atlanta lawyer and influencer Cristyl Kimbrough who serves as the judge and a group of comedians and influencers as the jury; Kelly Kellz, Henry Coleman and Angel Starks will present their cases and the judge and jury will help them bury the hatchet.

