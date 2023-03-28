Positively Georgia
Cherokee County man arrested for sexual exploitation

(MGN)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CANTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cherokee County man has been arrested and charged with eight counts of sexual exploitation of children by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

GBI began an investigation into Anthony Byrd-Ditter’s online activity after receiving multiple tips regarding the possession of child sexual abuse material.

The investigation led to a search warrant of Byrd-Ditter’s home and his subsequent arrest. Byrd-Ditter was taken to Cherokee County Jail on his arrest.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

