Circle Ultimate Fan Fest: Country music star Julia Cole talks new show

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Award-winning country music star Julia Cole is launching a brand-new show called Circle Ultimate Fan Fest.

Circle’s Ultimate Fan Fest hosted by Cole is coming to Circle Network in April.

Join Julia as she travels to some of the greatest festivals in the country to check out the food, fun, style, and music. She’s even got an all access pass and is taking us along on the adventures.

