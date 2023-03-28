City Schools of Decatur announces sole finalist in superintendent search

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to Decaturish, Decatur School Board has announced its one and only finalist in its search for a new superintendent.

On July 1, Gyimah Whitaker will officially assume the superintendent role, if and when her contract is approved by the school board.

“Dr. Whitaker has a long track record of being a results-oriented educational leader with the proven ability to create sustainable outcomes by leading through impact and influence,” School Board Chair James Herndon said in a press release. “We are thrilled to have her helming CSD, particularly at the start of ‘All In Decatur,’ the district’s new five-year strategic plan.”

Gyimah has served as deputy chief academic officer for Fulton County Schools and has two decades of experience as a leader. She has a bachelor’s degree in arts from the University of Pennsylvania in African American studies and a master of science in elementary education. She also holds a doctoral degree from Georgia State University in educational leadership and administration.

Aside from having an exceptional educational and professional background, she is also a wife and mother of two children.

“Whitaker brings deep experience in development and oversight of innovative instructional programs, diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, community engagement and communications, and system-wide budgets,” the press release says. “The trajectory of her career has always been focused on improving access to excellent education experiences and being a change agent for academic systems.”

Gyimah will be replacing Dr. Maggie Fehrman who has not announced her plans at this time and considering several options.

“The City Schools of Decatur Board of Education has been conducting a search for the school system’s next superintendent,” the school board said in a statement. “Dr. Maggie Fehrman is not planning on continuing as Superintendent beyond the 2022-2023 school year and is pursuing other opportunities. She has served as superintendent since 2021 and, among many other accomplishments, led the development of ‘All In Decatur,’ the current strategic plan.”

The search for a new superintendent began back in Dec. 2022. The school board has been working with the Georgia School Boards Association to find Fehrman’s replacement and received over 34 applications, narrowing down to the solo finalist Gyimah Whitaker after Superintendent Maggie Fehrman announced on March 24 that she was no longer seeking the position.

There will be a community meet and greet with Whitaker on Tuesday, March 28, at 10 a.m. in the City Schools of Decatur Board Room at the Wilson Center, 125 Electric Ave., and Thursday, March 30, at 5:30 pm in the Decatur High School cafeteria, 310 N. McDonough Street.

