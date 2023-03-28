College and career day scheduled for DeKalb County school district

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A DeKalb County school district is set to host a college and career day for students on Wednesday.

According to officials in DeKalb County, students are encouraged to engage and talk about their respective goals, career path goals, and the colleges they wish to attend in the future.

“DCSD staff will wear “Ask Me About College” stickers to help generate excitement, curiosity, and conversations with students about their future,” officials said.

For more information, click here:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.