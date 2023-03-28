Coroner releases cause, manner of death for Georgia father Nathan Millard

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office released toxicology results for Nathan Millard, the Georgia father who went missing after a night out in downtown Baton Rouge.

According to the coroner, Millard’s death has been ruled an accident, attributing it to the effects of cocaine, fentanyl and ethanol.

“On March 7, 2023 my office conducted an autopsy on the remains of Nathan Millard, 42 years old. Our autopsy findings show no evidence of internal or external trauma. Our toxicology test results show the presence of fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol in Mr. Millard’s system. Based on these findings, the cause and manner of death are as follows: Cause of Death – combined effects of fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol Manner of Death – accidental Our thoughts and prayers are extended to Mr. Millard’s family and friends.”

