Deadly crash between car, motorcycle under investigation in Cobb County

The scene of a deadly crash between a car and a motorcycle Monday night in Acworth.
The scene of a deadly crash between a car and a motorcycle Monday night in Acworth.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ACWORTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A deadly crash between a driver and motorcyclist is under investigation in Cobb County.

The crash happened Monday night on Cobb Parkway at Acworth Summit Boulevard in Acworth. Police say one person was killed in the crash.

A person at the scene said the deceased victim was their 20-year-old son. The parent says the last time they saw their son was at 3 p.m. and they do not know what happened.

The Acworth Police Department says its officers assisted with managing the scene, and the Georgia State Patrol is leading this crash investigation.

