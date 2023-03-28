Positively Georgia
Deadly shooting under investigation in southwest Atlanta

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A deadly shooting investigation is underway in southwest Atlanta on Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of 1341 Metropolitan Parkway SW after reports of a shooting around 8 p.m.

There is no additional information released by officials.

The shooting remains under investigation.

On Monday evening, Atlanta police officials say a female was shot and killed on Ira Street in southwest Atlanta.

