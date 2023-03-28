Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Families affected by Nashville school shooting search for answers

Hale reportedly entered the school with two semi-automatic weapons, a pistol and “significant ammunition."
By Alexandra Parker and Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Six people are dead after a mass shooting at a school in Nashville.

The alleged shooter, 28-year-old Audrey Hale, entered The Covenant Presbyterian School by shooting through glass doors. Hale then shot and killed six people; three teachers and three students.

The three students, all 9 years old, have been identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney. The three adult victims were identified as 61-year-old Cynthia Peak, 60-year-old Katherine Koonce and 61-year-old Mike Hill.

Hale reportedly entered the school with two semi-automatic weapons, a pistol and “significant ammunition,” according to Nashville police.

Hale was shot dead by Nashville police just before 10:30 a.m. local time.

Shaundelle Brooks, a Nashville resident who lost a loved one to gun violence in 2018, came out to support the community.

“You’re not safe anywhere. You’re not safe in school, you’re not safe when you’re out to eat, you’re not safe in church, we’re not safe anywhere,” Brooks said. “When are we gonna do something? When are we going to stop failing our children?”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Female tiger
2 tigers were captured after escaping Pine Mountain Animal Safari
Tornado damages Georgia
LIVE UPDATES: Flooding rain, risk of strong storms continue in GA
There are plenty of enticing deals this Cyber Monday, but before you punch in that card number...
Your account is suspended; regards, Netflix
Brandon Scott Anderson
Body found in waterway off Highway 76 identified as South Carolina man
A four-year-old boy was recovered from Yellow River Park on Sunday
4-year-old boy identified after body pulled from Yellow River Park

Latest News

Families affected by Nashville school shooting search for answers
Georgia man reportedly ‘tortured & humiliated’ by teens at party
General Assembly votes on ankle monitor restrictions bill
Georgia man reportedly ‘tortured & humiliated’ by teens at St. Simons Island party