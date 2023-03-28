Families affected by Nashville school shooting search for answers
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Six people are dead after a mass shooting at a school in Nashville.
The alleged shooter, 28-year-old Audrey Hale, entered The Covenant Presbyterian School by shooting through glass doors. Hale then shot and killed six people; three teachers and three students.
The three students, all 9 years old, have been identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney. The three adult victims were identified as 61-year-old Cynthia Peak, 60-year-old Katherine Koonce and 61-year-old Mike Hill.
Hale reportedly entered the school with two semi-automatic weapons, a pistol and “significant ammunition,” according to Nashville police.
Hale was shot dead by Nashville police just before 10:30 a.m. local time.
Shaundelle Brooks, a Nashville resident who lost a loved one to gun violence in 2018, came out to support the community.
“You’re not safe anywhere. You’re not safe in school, you’re not safe when you’re out to eat, you’re not safe in church, we’re not safe anywhere,” Brooks said. “When are we gonna do something? When are we going to stop failing our children?”
