FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry weather ahead; Cooler in the midweek

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The weather will stay mainly or completely dry through most of the workweek. There is a low chance of a stray shower Tuesday afternoon, and dry weather is expected from Wednesday through Friday afternoon.

The temperature will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s at sunrise on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies. There will be some clouds through the day on Tuesday, and there is a 20% chance of a passing shower. The temperature will climb into the low to mid 70s around Atlanta Metro, and stay in the upper 60s in the mountains.

Cooler weather arrives Tuesday night with a northerly breeze and clearing skies. The temperature will dip into the low 40s by dawn on Wednesday. Look for highs in the 60s with partly sunny skies on Wednesday.

Thursday looks great with highs in the low 70s after a cool start. It will get warmer on Friday as a front approaches from the west. Look for increasing clouds late in the day.

The best chance of rain in the next 7 days is late Friday into early Saturday. It’s still several days out, but it looks like the best chance of any rain this weekend is before noon on Saturday. Right now, Saturday afternoon and all of Sunday look dry and mild.

