Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry weather ahead; Cooler in the midweek

First Alert Forecast: Mainly dry weather ahead
First Alert Forecast: Mainly dry weather ahead
By Fred Campagna
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:28 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The weather will stay mainly or completely dry through most of the workweek. There is a low chance of a stray shower Tuesday afternoon, and dry weather is expected from Wednesday through Friday afternoon.

The temperature will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s at sunrise on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies. There will be some clouds through the day on Tuesday, and there is a 20% chance of a passing shower. The temperature will climb into the low to mid 70s around Atlanta Metro, and stay in the upper 60s in the mountains.

Cooler weather arrives Tuesday night with a northerly breeze and clearing skies. The temperature will dip into the low 40s by dawn on Wednesday. Look for highs in the 60s with partly sunny skies on Wednesday.

Thursday looks great with highs in the low 70s after a cool start. It will get warmer on Friday as a front approaches from the west. Look for increasing clouds late in the day.

The best chance of rain in the next 7 days is late Friday into early Saturday. It’s still several days out, but it looks like the best chance of any rain this weekend is before noon on Saturday. Right now, Saturday afternoon and all of Sunday look dry and mild.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Female tiger
2 tigers were captured after escaping Pine Mountain Animal Safari
Tornado damages Georgia
LIVE UPDATES: Flooding rain, risk of strong storms continue in GA
There are plenty of enticing deals this Cyber Monday, but before you punch in that card number...
Your account is suspended; regards, Netflix
Brandon Scott Anderson
Body found in waterway off Highway 76 identified as South Carolina man
A four-year-old boy was recovered from Yellow River Park on Sunday
4-year-old boy identified after body pulled from Yellow River Park

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Mainly dry weather ahead
First Alert Forecast: Mainly dry weather ahead
First Alert | Drier weather dominates
First Alert | Drier weather dominates
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Flash flooding remains possible through your morning commute
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Flash flooding remains possible through your morning commute
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Threat of heavy rain has ended; dry this afternoon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Threat of heavy rain has ended; dry this afternoon