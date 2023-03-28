First Alert Forecast: Beautiful for the rest of the work week
Cool mornings and warm, dry afternoons ahead
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -
Our stormy stretch of days has finally come to an end. We could have a few light showers along and south of I-20 come the late morning, but for the most part we will experience partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s this afternoon across North Georgia.
You’ll need the jackets tomorrow as we will wake up in the upper 30s in the mountains and low 40s for metro with highs only in the low to mid 60s.
Sunshine and 70s will carry us through the end of the work week so get out and enjoy it!
Our next front will approach Friday night, bringing the chance for a few showers late Friday, ahead of more scattered showers Saturday morning. We could have a few rumbles of thunder with this next front, but right now we aren’t overly concerned with severe weather. However, we will still watch the progression of this front through the week.
A few lingering showers possible Sunday, but temperatures even beyond the front will stay comfortable with 70s continuing through the weekend and into the start of next week.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.