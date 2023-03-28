Positively Georgia
Georgia Dept. of Insurance officials survey tornado damage

On Tuesday, officials from the Georgia Department of Insurance surveyed damage from a confirmed...
On Tuesday, officials from the Georgia Department of Insurance surveyed damage from a confirmed EF3 tornado that touched down in parts of Georgia on Sunday.(Georgia Department of Insurance)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Tuesday, officials from the Georgia Department of Insurance surveyed damage from a confirmed EF3 tornado that touched down in parts of Georgia on Sunday.

In Troup County, several roads and bridges remain closed due to flooding and debris. The Army Corp of Engineers continues working to control water flow to dams in that area.

Gov. Brian Kemp continues to go and survey the damage across the state. On Tuesday, the governor took a tour of Milledgeville in Baldwin County, confirming an EF-1 tornado touched down on Monday.

If you have family impacted by the tornado in Troup and Meriwether counties, officials say the American Red Cross of Georgia has opened a shelter in West Point due to severe storm damage. People in need of emergency assistance are asked to call 1-800 Red Cross (1-800-733-2767) or go to RedCross.org.

Local residents are encouraged to be cautious of those who may try to exploit them and take advantage of them in possible insurance fraud and repair schemes. If you suspect any fraudulent activity in your community, call the Fraud Tip Line: (404) 463-0953.

