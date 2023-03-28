Positively Georgia
Georgia man tracks stolen luggage with tracking device

Stock image luggage
Stock image luggage(Canva Stock Photo)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia man gets his luggage back after using Apple air tag to track it from Los Angeles to Georgia.

Police say, Jameel Hassan Reid, checked his suitcase at the Los Angeles airport for a flight to Hartsfield International Airport.

Reid got on a later flight from his luggage because he was flying standby.

When he finally got to the airport to get his luggage it was missing.

Luckily for Reid, he had an Apple air tag on his luggage and tracked it to two different locations, one at Grady Hospital on Feb. 20 and then on Feb. 21 at the Georgia International Convention Center Sky Train station.

He went to the Georgia International Convention Center and found Craig Nelson sleeping with his suitcase.

Reid then contacted the College Park police and Lt. Cody Smith came to the scene and detained Nelson.

With the police present, Reid checked his luggage and noticed everything was still in there except a pair of socks.

After further investigation, the police were able to track Craig Nelson on video taking Reid’s suitcase on Feb. 19 from Delta carousel 7.

Nelson was issued the following warrants, Theft By Taking, Unlawful Removal of Baggage and Criminal Trespass then taken to the Clayton County Jail.

Police say Nelson had a prior trespass warning from Atlanta police officer L.M. Tilghman on Oct. 5 to not return to HJAIA after he was observed repeatedly soliciting passengers for money.

