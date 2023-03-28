Gov. Kemp to tour more storm-damaged communities Tuesday

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The severe storms and tornadoes that swept through Georgia are impacting hundreds of people.

Gov. Brian Kemp continues to go and survey the damage across the state. On Tuesday, he’ll be taking a tour of Milledgeville in Baldwin County and providing an update on the state’s response.

A preliminary survey has been done indicating that it was a strong EF3 tornado with 150 mph winds and a track over 20 miles long.

Now, the recovery and cleanup stage has begun in Milledgeville as well as communities across the state impacted by this storm system.

Here is a look at some of the damage we are seeing this morning in Milledgeville. This is a gas pump that toppled over. The National Weather Service is out surveying here today. @ATLNewsFirst @peachtreetv pic.twitter.com/8hY1AahPZo — Bridget Spencer (@NewswithBridget) March 28, 2023

Milledgeville is just one of the cities hit by a tornado. In West Point, homes and businesses were destroyed Sunday morning.

In Troup County, several roads and bridges remain closed due to flooding and debris. The Army Corp of Engineers is working to control water flow to dams in that area.

Gov. Kemp stopped in West Point Monday to assess the damage.

“Thankfully, which is a miracle when I think you view the damage which is all around us in the location, we are that we have not had a fatality, we thank the good lord for that,” said Gov. Kemp.

Over the last 48 hours, utility crews were seen working hard to restore power to homes and clear debris. Neighbors have also been stepping up to help each other.

If you have family impacted by the tornado in Troup and Meriwether counties, officials say the American Red Cross of Georgia has opened a shelter in West Point due to severe storm damage. People in need of emergency assistance are asked to call 1-800 Red Cross (1-800-733-2767) or go to RedCross.org.

