GWCC holds topping off ceremony to celebrate downtown Atlanta’s newest hotel

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s skyline is getting a makeover. The Georgia World Congress Center hosted a topping off ceremony for the city’s newest downtown hotel.

Towering more than 450 feet over the Georgia World Congress Center, Mercedes Benz Stadium, and State Farm Arena - construction crews have installed the final steel beam on a brand new 975-room Signia by Hilton hotel. The $450 million dollar project, which boosts 130-thousand square feet of meeting and event space, will link directly to the GWCC’s main complex, making it the perfect location to host major events.

“This project also gives us a key asset for the state of Georgia in the city of Atlanta to continue to be a major player for such events as the college football national championship, which will host in 25, World Cup in 26,” said Frank Poe, executive director of GWCCA.

The Gensler-designed hotel isn’t the only new development in Atlanta’s downtown area. On the other side of a newly constructed pedestrian walkway, new offices, and retail spaces are added along Ted Turner Drive. And already open for business, LaGrange-based Wild Leap Brewing company inside a newly renovated building at Centennial Yards.

“You feel the city beginning to shift this way. And this hotel has all the amenities and bells and whistles that will really help inspire and develop this area,” said Teddy Berlin, Hilton.

Signia by Hilton plans to hire between 700 and 800 hotel employees. That’s on top of the nearly 700 construction workers already employed.

The hotel is slated to open in January of 2024.

