Hundreds of care packages heading to Georgia children in foster care

The non-profit Comfort Cases partnered with Amerigroup, to pack backpacks full of things a Georgia child in foster care gets to call their own.
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First is keeping an eye on decisions made at the state capitol, with just hours to go in the legislative session.

In focus Tuesday is a new bill to better fund our state’s foster care system and help thousands and thousands of children in foster care across the state. One simple, immediate need is simply how to carry their stuff from place to place. Many of the children who go into foster care carry whatever they can fit into a garbage bag.

The non-profit Comfort Cases partnered with Amerigroup to pack backpacks full of things a Georgia child in foster care gets to call their own.

The backpacks went to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Care4All Children’s Services, and StepStone Family and Youth Services, to be distributed to children in foster care across Georgia.

“This is not a situation that any child has asked to be in so if we can be a part of bringing them some comfort,” said Bhavini Solanki with Amerigroup Georgia.

”Every single child who goes into foster care belongs to all of us,” said Rob Scheer founder of Comfort Cases.

Many of the children who go into foster care, carry whatever they can fit into a garbage bag.
Hundreds of care packages heading to Georgia children in foster care
