Man charged with fleeing, threatening police in Gordon County

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man faces multiple charges after fleeing police during an attempted traffic stop and threatening officers in Gordon County early Sunday morning.

Officials say officers tried to pull over a motorcyclist on U.S. Highway 41 near Calhoun around 3 a.m. when he sped away. After a brief chase into the Newtown community, officials say the motorcyclist identified as a Carroll County resident Christopher Boyer crashed at Newtown Creek.

“He told the deputies that he had a gun and threatened to shoot them,” according to Gordon County police officials. When Boyer “reached inside his clothes as if drawing a weapon, the deputies fired their weapons at him, striking and wounding him. The violator refused to surrender, holding officers at bay until about 5 a.m.”

Gordon County police officials say Boyer was found in possession of drugs and a large amount of cash. At the time of the incident, Boyer “was being sought by authorities in Carroll County for Failure to appear in superior court and violation of probation. Georgia Department of Corrections records indicate that he was convicted of Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement Officers, Fleeing and Eluding Law Enforcement Officers, and other crimes in Douglas County. He is still on probation for those offenses, officials add.

Boyer was released from a hospital and transported to the Gordon County Jail on Monday night. He faces felony obstruction of law enforcement officers, terroristic threats, and other traffic-related charges, officials confirmed.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating the incident.

