Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

New lane installation on Route 369 in Gainesville could impact traffic

A road construction sign
A road construction sign(Mike Miletich)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A road construction project set for Tuesday night is expected to impact traffic on a busy stretch of road in Gainesville.

Georgia Department of Transportation officials and contractor Backbone Infrastructure is working to install an additional turning lane on Jesse Jewell Parkway at E E Butler Parkway beginning at 8 p.m. through 6 a.m. the next day. Officials add that the project is scheduled to continue through April 30.

Delays are expected and motorists in the area should seek alternate routes during construction if possible.

“Exact dates may change due to weather or other factors,” Georgia Department of Transportation officials said. “Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers.”

Motorists are also encouraged to visit 511ga.org for more information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Scott Anderson
Body found in waterway off Highway 76 identified as South Carolina man
Trent Lehrkamp
Georgia man reportedly ‘tortured & humiliated’ by teens at party
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Several school districts will be closed or operate on a delayed start on Monday, March 27 due...
School districts closing, delaying start Monday due to inclement weather
Photo of Maggie Murdaugh
Savannah woman finds Murdaugh family photos after bidding on camera at estate auction

Latest News

Zonnique Pullins
Zonnique returns to music after 5 year hiatus
Cherokee County man arrested for sexual exploitation
Bury The Hatchet
‘Bury The Hatchet’ to premiere on Peachtree TV March 28
Julia Cole will be hosting 'Circle's Ultimate Fan Fest' for the network.
Circle Ultimate Fan Fest: Country music star Julia Cole talks new show