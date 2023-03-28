New lane installation on Route 369 in Gainesville could impact traffic

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A road construction project set for Tuesday night is expected to impact traffic on a busy stretch of road in Gainesville.

Georgia Department of Transportation officials and contractor Backbone Infrastructure is working to install an additional turning lane on Jesse Jewell Parkway at E E Butler Parkway beginning at 8 p.m. through 6 a.m. the next day. Officials add that the project is scheduled to continue through April 30.

Delays are expected and motorists in the area should seek alternate routes during construction if possible.

“Exact dates may change due to weather or other factors,” Georgia Department of Transportation officials said. “Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers.”

Motorists are also encouraged to visit 511ga.org for more information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.