‘No credible shooting threat’ found at Dade County Middle School

DADE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After an investigation into a school shooting threat allegedly made by a student at Dade County Middle School, “no credible threat was found,” according to the Dade County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that a Dade County SRO was informed by the Dade County Middle School principal that a student “stated he was going to bring a gun to school on Friday. Other students heard this statement and began repeating it and telling students not to come to school on Friday. After deputies and school administration spoke to students and witnesses, it was determined that there was no threat to any students or staff, and the statements made were not credible.”

This incident comes in wake of a school shooting in Tennessee where an individual with a gun opened fire, killing three children and three adults on Monday.

The alleged shooter, 28-year-old Audrey Hale, entered The Covenant Presbyterian School by shooting through glass doors. Hale then shot and killed six people; three teachers and three students.

The three students, all 9 years old, have been identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney. The three adult victims were identified as 61-year-old Cynthia Peak, 60-year-old Katherine Koonce, and 61-year-old Mike Hill.

Officials in Georgia have recently discussed new safety measures to be placed in Georgia schools in wake of the shooting.

Georgia lawmakers passed an active shooter training bill earlier this month that would require every public school to do a yearly drill.

In DeKalb County, the school board recently approved the addition of mobile metal detectors to high schools and middle schools.

There have been 129 mass shootings nationwide in 2023, nearly 10,000 gun violence deaths, and 398 children and teens have been killed by gun violence, according to Gun Violence Archive.

