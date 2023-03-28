Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Non-profit brings cleaning supplies to West Georgia after storms

Atlanta group brings cleanup supplies to Troup County
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The non-profit Caring For Others, based in South Atlanta, is collecting cleaning supplies to bring to West Georgia following the weekend’s severe storms.

A tornado blew through Troup County early Sunday morning, destroying dozens of businesses and homes.

“It’s a mess but we’ve got to roll up our sleeves and go. We can’t sit around. There are people that need help. Let’s go get it done,” said Eslene Richmond-Shockley, the founder and CEO of Caring For Others.

That’s where Caring For Others comes in.

“Caring for others is an organization that focuses on poverty eradication. So in times like these where you have disasters, caring for others will step in because whenever there is a disaster, poverty arises more,” said Shockley.

The non-profit is based out of a warehouse in South Atlanta. They stay ready to go to assist after disasters.

“We always store products for the next disaster because you never know when, how, what will be the size of the devastation of the next disaster, so we’re always doing things to make sure that we have the supplies on hand and ready‚,” said Shockley.

And they could always use donations-especially now as they head to Troup County and next week when they go to Mississippi.

“Gloves, cleaning supplies, paper towels, we need some water, we need rakes, we need shovels, all of the things you’d need right away to clean up debris,” said Shockley.

Cleaning all of this up can be overwhelming but Shockley says it’s absolutely worth it.

“It is awesome just to know that people are so grateful to have you, they show their appreciation, they show their love, you see the tears in their eyes, they’re so appreciative that someone cares,” said Shockley.

The group is taking donations at their warehouse at 3537 Browns Mill Rd SE #2, Atlanta, GA 30354. They also take monetary donations on Caring4Others.org.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Scott Anderson
Body found in waterway off Highway 76 identified as South Carolina man
Trent Lehrkamp
Georgia man reportedly ‘tortured & humiliated’ by teens at party
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Several school districts will be closed or operate on a delayed start on Monday, March 27 due...
School districts closing, delaying start Monday due to inclement weather
Spalding County
Spalding County residents being evacuated as dam failure ‘imminent,’ officials say

Latest News

Photo of Young Money General Manager and Executive Vice President Karen Civil
Women’s History Month: Karen Civils’ global impact on music, entertainment
Police car lights
Second alleged shooting threat reported at West Forsyth High School
Cloud Kirbo
Newborn testing | ‘A child’s life should not be determined by a zip code’
A police warrant signed over the weekend adds further clarity to the time spent between Nathan...
Coroner releases cause, manner of death for Georgia father Nathan Millard