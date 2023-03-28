Non-profit brings cleaning supplies to West Georgia after storms

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The non-profit Caring For Others, based in South Atlanta, is collecting cleaning supplies to bring to West Georgia following the weekend’s severe storms.

A tornado blew through Troup County early Sunday morning, destroying dozens of businesses and homes.

“It’s a mess but we’ve got to roll up our sleeves and go. We can’t sit around. There are people that need help. Let’s go get it done,” said Eslene Richmond-Shockley, the founder and CEO of Caring For Others.

That’s where Caring For Others comes in.

“Caring for others is an organization that focuses on poverty eradication. So in times like these where you have disasters, caring for others will step in because whenever there is a disaster, poverty arises more,” said Shockley.

The non-profit is based out of a warehouse in South Atlanta. They stay ready to go to assist after disasters.

“We always store products for the next disaster because you never know when, how, what will be the size of the devastation of the next disaster, so we’re always doing things to make sure that we have the supplies on hand and ready‚,” said Shockley.

And they could always use donations-especially now as they head to Troup County and next week when they go to Mississippi.

“Gloves, cleaning supplies, paper towels, we need some water, we need rakes, we need shovels, all of the things you’d need right away to clean up debris,” said Shockley.

Cleaning all of this up can be overwhelming but Shockley says it’s absolutely worth it.

“It is awesome just to know that people are so grateful to have you, they show their appreciation, they show their love, you see the tears in their eyes, they’re so appreciative that someone cares,” said Shockley.

The group is taking donations at their warehouse at 3537 Browns Mill Rd SE #2, Atlanta, GA 30354. They also take monetary donations on Caring4Others.org.

