State budget among top issues facing Georgia lawmakers on Sine Die

Here’s your guide to the final day of the 2023 General Assembly.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lawmakers are waiting until their legislative session’s last day to fulfill their only constitutional requirement, adopting a state budget.

Wednesday is the 40th and final day of the 2023 Georgia General Assembly before adjournment, known as Sine Die.

State Rep. Jon Burns (R-Newington) is wrapping up his first session as House speaker after the retirement and subsequent death of David Ralston last year. Besides the state budget, Burns has publicly supported HB404, called the Safe at Home Act; and HB520, known as the Mental Health Reform Bill.

The budget, according to Burns’ office, is currently in conference committee and was likely be reported out Tuesday. It would then head to the floor for a vote.

State budget

The Safe at Home Act is on the Senate Rules calendar and could be taken up, while the Mental Health Reform Bill is still sitting in the Senate Health & Human Services Committee. The Senate could act on it, or certain provisions within it, by amending or substituting it onto legislation or suspending the Senate rules.

Here are some other issues that lawmakers could decide on Wednesday before adjournment.

Sports betting

Private school vouchers

Reforming Georgia care for foster children

How do you pronounce Sine Die?

Truck weight limits

Tik Tok ban

