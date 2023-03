Tennessee man arrested for armed robbery in Gordon County

CALHOUN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Tennessee man is under arrest after allegedly robbing a business in Gordon County.

Taizion S. Vinson allegedly robbed a business on West Belmont Street just before 1 p.m. March 28. Deputies arrested Vinson a few minutes later following a brief foot chase. A gun reportedly used in the robbery and stolen money were recovered.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Vinson was charged with armed robbery and “other offenses.”

