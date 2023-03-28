Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Troup County School System adjusts bus routes due to road closures from storm

Troup County School System
Troup County School System(Source: Troup County School System)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Troup County School System (TCSS) is adjusting several school bus routes due to road closures from the recent storms.

School officials say all Troup County schools and departments will return to regular operation on Wednesday, March 29.

Check below for the alternate routes:

West Point Elementary and Long Cane Middle School students who ride Bus 03-68

Morning Pickup 03-68Pickup Time
West Point Rd. & Lovelace Rd.6:54 a.m.
West Point Rd. & First Ave.6:55 a.m.
West Point Rd. & W. Smith Rd.6:57 a.m.
West Point Rd. & Murphy Rd. 7:07 a.m.
Afternoon Dropoff 03-68Pickup Time
West Point Rd. & Lovelace Rd.2:41 p.m.
West Point Rd. & First Ave.2:42 p.m.
West Point Rd. & W. Smith Rd.2:43 p.m.
West Point Rd. & Murphy Rd.2:54 p.m.

The alternate time will continue for the rest of the week. Anyone with additional questions should contact the TCSS Transportation office at 706-812-7935.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trent Lehrkamp
Georgia man reportedly ‘tortured & humiliated’ by teens at party
Brandon Scott Anderson
Body found in waterway off Highway 76 identified as South Carolina man
Photo of Maggie Murdaugh
Savannah woman finds Murdaugh family photos after bidding on camera at estate auction
The scene of a deadly crash between a car and a motorcycle Monday night in Acworth.
Police chase ends in deadly crash in Cobb County
Police investigating shooting at Brookhaven shopping plaza
Man injured in shooting at Brookhaven shopping plaza

Latest News

The Home Depot Foundation commits up to $200K to support disaster relief
File - police lights
Police hear shootout between cars while working crowd control at party
76-year-old man with disabilities reported missing in Roswell
Roswell Police locate missing 76-year-old man
Claybourne Evans Jr.
Candlelight vigil set for prominent Atlanta music executive Clay Evans
Trenton Lehrkamp
Alleged hazing victim out of ICU as Glynn County DA asks public for patience