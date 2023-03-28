Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

WATCH: Mayor Dickens delivers 2nd annual ‘State of the City’ address

By Mariya Murrow
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is set to deliver his second annual “State of the City” address Tuesday at 7:30 a.m.

During the speech, the mayor is expected to highlight some of his administration’s successes in 2022 and lay out his vision for 2023.

RELATED: Read the mayor’s 2022 State of the City address here

While the contents of the address are not known, the mayor is likely to talk about some key issues that have been at the center of his agenda, including:

  • Affordable Housing
  • Crime Reduction/Public Safety
  • Infrastructure
  • Technology
  • Youth Opportunity

This year’s speech is being called “Year of the Youth,” a call for Atlantans to come together to secure a better future for the city’s young people.

RELATED: Atlanta Mayor Dickens discusses teen curfew, police training center during Q&A

Atlanta News First will have full livestream coverage of the address.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Scott Anderson
Body found in waterway off Highway 76 identified as South Carolina man
Trent Lehrkamp
Georgia man reportedly ‘tortured & humiliated’ by teens at party
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Several school districts will be closed or operate on a delayed start on Monday, March 27 due...
School districts closing, delaying start Monday due to inclement weather
There are plenty of enticing deals this Cyber Monday, but before you punch in that card number...
Your account is suspended; regards, Netflix

Latest News

Tornadic supercell near Vega, Texas.
Study says warming-fueled supercells to hit South more often
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a photo at her office, Feb. 24,...
Georgia bill is latest GOP effort targeting prosecutors
Police investigating shooting at Brookhaven shopping plaza
Shooting at Brookhaven shopping plaza under investigation
The scene of a deadly crash between a car and a motorcycle Monday night in Acworth.
Deadly crash between car, motorcycle under investigation in Cobb County