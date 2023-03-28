WATCH: Mayor Dickens delivers 2nd annual ‘State of the City’ address

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is set to deliver his second annual “State of the City” address Tuesday at 7:30 a.m.

During the speech, the mayor is expected to highlight some of his administration’s successes in 2022 and lay out his vision for 2023.

While the contents of the address are not known, the mayor is likely to talk about some key issues that have been at the center of his agenda, including:

Affordable Housing

Crime Reduction/Public Safety

Infrastructure

Technology

Youth Opportunity

This year’s speech is being called “Year of the Youth,” a call for Atlantans to come together to secure a better future for the city’s young people.

