Second alleged shooting threat reported at West Forsyth High School

Police car lights
Police car lights(Canva)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - West Forsyth High School sent out emails to parents regarding an alleged shooting threat Tuesday morning, say officials.

This is the second threat to the school and the student who originated the social media post is in custody.

The first threat was Monday and officials believe that this second one isn’t credible but as a precaution, additional law enforcement is on campus.

Parents have been notified via email regarding the situation and advised if they are going to check on their students to go through the attendance office.

Officials are encouraging parents to speak to their children to impress upon them the seriousness of such threats.

Asking students to notify their school personnel immediately if they hear of any planned or potential disruptive behavior.

The school is also speaking with students about false threats of violence in a school setting and the consequences of their actions.

