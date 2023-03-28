Positively Georgia
Zonnique returns to music after 5 year hiatus

Zonnique Pullins
Zonnique Pullins(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Zonnique Pullins, daughter of Xscape singer Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris and stepdaughter to Atlanta icon and philanthropist T.I. sat down with Atlanta News First Tuesday to talk about her new album titled ‘The Break Up’.

The Break Up is Zonnique’s return to music from a 5-year hiatus and it is currently No. 4 on the iTunes Chart.

Zonnique is a talented, young R&B singer who was once associated with the girl group ‘OMG Girlz’ along with singers Bahja Rodriguez and Breaunna Womack.

The trio is known for popular songs like ‘Gucci This (Gucci That)’ and ‘So Official,’ which helped them gain a healthy fan base.

The OMG Girlz have made recent headlines over the creation of the term “Baddie”.

Beyonce co-signed the group by sending them a hand-written letter thanking them for making the word to describe beautiful, bossed-up women and naming her Instagram “baddiebey” when she first created it many years ago.

