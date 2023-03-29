2023: Here are the U.S. cities with the highest and lowest credit scores

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For many of us credit scores are very important.

A good credit score can potentially help you save money on your mortgage, car insurance, credit cards among many other things.

The personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2023′s cities with the highest and lowest credit scores.

WalletHub looked at credit data across the nation from 2022.

Credit scores range from 300 to 850. Of course, a higher number is better.

At the top of the list of cities, places like San Francisco and Freemont, California, have scores of around 755 to 765. New Brunswick, New Jersey has the best score overall with 816.

According to the report, Atlanta’s median credit score is 680.

Cities at the bottom of the list include; South Bend, Indiana (448), West Jordan, Utah (492), Sugar Land, Texas (511), Newark, New Hersey (632), and Jackson, Mississippi (634).

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.